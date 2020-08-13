Announcing Breathe FIYAH, an Online Flash Fiction Anthology

Tor.com is thrilled to announce in collaboration with FIYAH Magazine the forthcoming online flash fiction anthology Breathe FIYAH, co-edited by Brent Lambert and DaVaun Sanders. The finished anthology will appear on Tor.com, and will be available to read for free on October 19.

From editors DaVaun and Brent:

So many of us are navigating the rage James Baldwin knew would be a constant struggle. We must always give voice to that rage while refusing to let it destroy us. Breathe FIYAH invites submitting authors to share the work your spirit is moving you to create. The selections will allow the larger community to inhale stories from Black voices as we celebrate Black Speculative Fiction Month, and honor the paths laid down by those who came before us. We stand in remembrance of our countless kin who asked to breathe as they were ruthlessly cut down by an oppressive system that permeates nearly every facet of our existence.

Beginning on August 26, DaVaun and Brent will be accepting submissions for original speculative flash fiction written by Black authors, including those from the Black diaspora and Black African authors.

As with short fiction published in FIYAH, they are looking for stories that reject regressive ideas of Blackness, respectability politics, and stereotypes. They want to see the stories you might be afraid to tell, because they deserve to be read.

They actively request submissions by Black authors who are members of other under-represented communities. This includes but is not limited to Black authors of any gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, nationality, religion, class, and physical or mental ability.

Submissions will be open beginning on August 26 at 9:00 AM EST (UTC-1:00) and ending on August 28 at 9:00 AM EST (UTC-1:00). The submissions link will be made available at the start of the open window. Be sure to read the guidelines below.

Good luck!

Guidelines

Submissions must not exceed 1,000 words.

Submissions must not have been previously published elsewhere, in any venue. This includes all forms of digital self-publishing (personal blogs, social media, etc.).

Submissions are limited to one story per individual.

We do not accept submissions made to other markets simultaneously.

Payment and Rights

Each author whose story is accepted for publication in Breathe FIYAH will be paid $250 for their story. Publication of your story in this anthology counts towards SFWA membership.

Tor.com and FIYAH Magazine each claim first world electronic rights, nonexclusive archival rights, and nonexclusive anthology rights to your story. This means that we are buying the rights to publish your story on Tor.com and FIYAH’s websites and in electronic issues of FIYAH’s magazine. This also means that if your story is accepted for this anthology then you can only publish your story as a reprint after it appears in either Tor.com or FIYAH and it cannot appear anywhere else online or in print prior to submission, or for 180 days after we publish it. After that it can be reprinted online, in a magazine, or in an anthology.