Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Elsie Chapman’s YA Fantasy Novel Caster Is Going to Be a Movie

Wed Aug 12, 2020 12:41pm Post a comment Favorite This

Elsie Chapman’s 2019 YA fantasy novel, Caster, is going to be a movie! Variety reports that Paramount Pictures is developing the adaptation, with Star Trek: Picard’s Akiva Goldsman producing.

Caster is a wildly imaginative vision of an Earth infused with magic, but with a very grounded and contemporary heroine at its core,” Goldsman said in a statement, according to the publication. “I’m so excited to help bring Aza and her world to life alongside my terrific partners at Josephson, Scholastic Entertainment and Paramount.”

According to Variety, other producers include Greg Lessans, Scholastic Entertainment President Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Barry Josephson, and D. Matt Geller.

Here’s the novel’s official synopsis, from Scholastic:

There’s no word yet on casting, production details, or a release date for the adaptation.
Spell Starter, the sequel to Caster, comes out from Scholastic on October 6.

citation

Back to the top of the page

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.