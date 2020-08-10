Disney Taps Lion’s Garth Davis to Direct Tron 3

Image: Disney

It looks as though the third installment of the Tron series is powering back up. According to Deadline, Disney is reportedly bringing in director Garth Davis to helm the ever-delayed third film in the franchise.

A new Tron film has been long in the making: the first installment came out in 1982, with a direct sequel, Joseph Kosinski’s Tron: Legacy debuting in 2010. At the time, it looked as though the studio was ready to continue the story with another film, only to lose momentum after Disney lost a boatload of money with another science fiction film, Tomorrowland. Over the years, there were rumors that the franchise wasn’t quite dead, and in 2017, the rumor was that Disney wanted Jared Leto to star in the film.

Last month, word broke that Disney was going to give it another shot, a new installment of the series being considered, with Leto back in the mix. Now it looks like that project has brought on Davis—who’s directed feature films Lion and Mary Magdalene—to direct, with screenwriter Jesse Wigutow writing the script. Deadline notes that it’s early yet: The project hasn’t officially been greenlit, but that it’s another step towards the film actually being made.