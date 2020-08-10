BBC’s Terry Pratchett Series The Watch to Debut in January 2021

Photo: BBC America

The BBC has been working on a new adaptation of Terry Pratchett’s Discworld series, The Watch, and now we know when to expect it: January 2021, according to BBC America.

The series is about a specific part of Pratchett’s Discworld: It follows the Ankh-Morpork City Watch, which appeared in a number of the late author’s stories, such as Feet of Clay, The Fifth Elephant, Guards! Guards!, Jingo, Men at Arms, Night Watch, Snuff, Theatre of Cruelty, and Thud!. The series will feature Richard Dormer as Sam Vimes, the Watch’s commander, as well as Sam Adewunmi (Doctor Who) as Carcer Dun, Marama Corlette (The City and The City) as Corporal Angua, Adam Hugill (Pennysworth) as Carrot Ironfoundersson, Jo Eaton-Kent (The Romanoffs) as Constable Cheery, and Lara Rossi (Robin Hood) as Lady Sybil Ramkin.

According to BBC America, the “modern and inclusive” series will be about “an unlikely group of misfits,” who have to “find the guts to save the world, surprising even themselves in the process. The comedic yet thrilling series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it.”

The series will debut sometime in January 2021 and will run for eight episodes. It’s attracted some controversy from fans, Pratchett’s estate, and even his daughter, over perceived changes from the original source material (which, in addition to certain character changes, does not seem concerned about matching Pratchett in terms of storytelling or tone).

The series isn’t the only project coming from Pratchett’s works—the BBC is developing an “absolutely faithful” Discworld series, while Neil Gaiman says that it’s likely that Amazon will continue Good Omens in some form.