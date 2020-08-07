Matt Reeves is Adapting Diane Cook’s The New Wilderness For TV

Image: Harper

Diane Cook’s soon-to-be-released novel The New Wilderness is slated to hit stores next week, and it looks as though it might be head to television at some point in the near future. Warner Bros. and Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho has optioned the book for a series.

The book will be released on August 11th, and it already has some major critical support—it was recently long-listed for this year’s prestigious Booker Prize. The novel follows a mother and her daughter in a world inundated by climate change. Bea and her five-year-old daughter, Agnes, live in a meager existence in a city, and jump at a chance to escape in a new settlement project.

They, along with a number of other volunteers, are sent out to live in the Wilderness State, a vast, untamed land that’s been separated by humanity. Bea and Agnes have to adjust to their new lives as hunter-gatherers, and have to contend with their own, diverting views on their lives—Agnes is attached to her wild surroundings, while Bea longs to return to the city.

According to Deadline, Reeves and his production house will serve as executive producers, and Cook will write (and serve as executive producer) the pilot for the series. Reeves recently signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. TV, and this project joins another under his deal: A spinoff TV series based on his upcoming Batman film.