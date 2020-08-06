Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Uncanny Magazine Launches Kickstarter For Year Seven

Thu Aug 6, 2020 2:11pm Post a comment 3 Favorites [+]
Image: Uncanny Magazine

Fresh off of its win for Best Semiprozine at this year’s Hugo Awards, Uncanny Magazine has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for its seventh year.

Since its inception in 2014, Uncanny has been funded annually with crowdfunding campaigns and regular subscribers. Editors-in-Chief Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas are seeking to raise $18,700 to fund six issues for 2021, each of which will include five to six new stories, a reprint, four new poems, four nonfiction essays, and a pair of interviews.

According to the campaign, the funds from this year’s campaign will go towards paying its authors and artists ($.10 per word for original fiction, $40 per poem, $75 per essay, $.02 per word for reprints, $125 per reprinted artwork), the magazine’s staff, production costs, website hosting, and more. Should the campaign go over its $18,000 goal, the magazine will offer a handful of stretch goals: new original cover art, pay slush readers, bump up the pay for essays, and publish an original novella.

Backers for the campaign can back the magazine at a range of tiers: $5 will get the first issue in November, $10 will get the first two, and $26 will grant a subscription for the full Year Seven. Tiers above that will get some other perks, such as copies of Disabled People Destroy Science Fiction, a cameo appearance on a podcast episode, autographed books, online hangout sessions, and more.

citation

Back to the top of the page

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.