Uncanny Magazine Launches Kickstarter For Year Seven

Image: Uncanny Magazine

Fresh off of its win for Best Semiprozine at this year’s Hugo Awards, Uncanny Magazine has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for its seventh year.

Since its inception in 2014, Uncanny has been funded annually with crowdfunding campaigns and regular subscribers. Editors-in-Chief Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas are seeking to raise $18,700 to fund six issues for 2021, each of which will include five to six new stories, a reprint, four new poems, four nonfiction essays, and a pair of interviews.

According to the campaign, the funds from this year’s campaign will go towards paying its authors and artists ($.10 per word for original fiction, $40 per poem, $75 per essay, $.02 per word for reprints, $125 per reprinted artwork), the magazine’s staff, production costs, website hosting, and more. Should the campaign go over its $18,000 goal, the magazine will offer a handful of stretch goals: new original cover art, pay slush readers, bump up the pay for essays, and publish an original novella.

Backers for the campaign can back the magazine at a range of tiers: $5 will get the first issue in November, $10 will get the first two, and $26 will grant a subscription for the full Year Seven. Tiers above that will get some other perks, such as copies of Disabled People Destroy Science Fiction, a cameo appearance on a podcast episode, autographed books, online hangout sessions, and more.