The First Trailer for HBO Max’s Raised by Wolves Teases Childrearing in a Bloody Post-Apocalyptic Wasteland

Warner Bros. has debuted the first trailer for its upcoming Ridley Scott-produced series, Raised by Wolves, which shows off how some of the last remains of humanity are being raised by androids on a distant planet, set to premiere on HBO Max next month.

As we learn in the trailer, Earth was destroyed in a devastating war, and that a pair of androids (played by Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim) were given custody of a handful of embryos, which they’re raising on a desolate planet.

The androids are tasked with rearing and protecting the children, and when a new threat (Marcus, played by Travis Fimmel) arrives at their settlement (queued up by a particularly creepy rendition of The Three Little Pigs), she has to protect them. But the colony faces its own internal threats as well—one of which might be Mother herself. The trailer shows off just how deadly she can be when she puts her mind to it.

Scott co-created the series along with Aaron Guzikowski (who wrote Denis Villeneuve’s Prisoners) and directed the first two episodes, which was originally set to debut on TNT. However, the series moved from TNT to HBO Max last year as Warner Bros. began to bulk up the new streaming service’s offerings ahead of its launch.

HBO Max launched earlier this year, and the 10-episode Raised By Wolves is slated to begin streaming on September 3rd.