Candyman’s Nia DaCosta will Reportedly Direct Captain Marvel 2

It looks as though the sequel to Captain Marvel has a director: Nia DaCosta, who made her debut in 2018 with Little Woods and directed the forthcoming horror film Candyman.

Word of DaCosta’s hiring comes from Deadline, which notes that Disney and Marvel didn’t comment on the hiring. Marvel Studios officially began developing the sequel earlier this year, with WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell brought on to pen the script. DaCosta will take over from director team Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. It’s not known when this sequel will take place in the larger continuity, or what the story might be.

Captain Marvel debuted last year starring Brie Larson as the title character, along with Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Lashana Lynch. The film was largely set in 1995, long before most of the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film was the first in the extensive franchise with a female superhero at the lead, and if Deadline’s reports are accurate, its sequel will mark another first: the first Black female director to helm a Marvel film.

When it’ll be released is another question: Marvel already has a packed slate to kick off the next generation of projects in the franchise, the first of which is Black Widow — set to come out in November, if theaters are safe to return to by then. After that is The Eternals (February 12th, 2021), Shang-Chi (May 7th, 2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (November 5th, 2021), Spider-Man 3 (December 17th, 2021), and Thor: Love And Thunder (February 18th, 2022) — as well as a sequel to Black Panther. In addition to that, there’s a slew of TV projects headed to Disney+ in the next couple of years: The Falcon And Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.