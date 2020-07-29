Season Two of The Umbrella Academy Kicks Off in an Alternate 1960s Street Battle

The next season of Netflix’s superhero series Umbrella Academy is due out on Friday. To get fans amped up for the show’s return the streaming service has released the first three minutes of the season, where Five (played by Justin H. Min) finds himself in a Soviet invasion of Texas. in 1963.

The series debuted in February 2019, and is an adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s comic series from Dark Horse Comics about a dysfunctional group of superheroes.

The story starts in 1989, when 43 women from all over the world unexpectedly give birth – none had been pregnant up to that point. A billionaire named Sir Reginald Hargreeves (played by Colm Feore) adopts seven of them and raises them to be a team of superheroes. The series is set in the present day, where all of the children — Number One / Luther (Tom Hopper), Number Two / Diego (David Castañeda), Number Three / Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Number Four / Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Number Five / The Boy (Adan Gallagher), Number Six / Ben (Justin H. Min), and Number Seven / Vanya (Ellen Page) — are all scattered about.

They’re reunited when The Boy comes back from the future, chased by vigilantes, and tells them that the world is about to end. The team must come together in order to not only save the world, but figure out how their past figures into it.

In the first season that seemed to have averted the apocalypse, only to find themselves scattered throughout the 1960s after a time jump. Five is the last to arrive and…maybe things didn’t get as patched up as they thought…

The second season drops on July 31st on Netflix.