Revealing Game Changer by Neal Shusterman

Tue Jul 28, 2020 8:30am 1 comment 2 Favorites [+]
Photo Credit: Gabby Gerster

We’re thrilled to share the cover for Game Changer, an explosive new novel from author Neal Shusterman, about the limited ways we see our world—and how a jolt out of the ordinary can upend the universe.

Game Changer publishes in February 2021 with Quill Tree Books.

All it takes is one hit on the football field, and suddenly Ash’s life doesn’t look quite the way he remembers it.

Impossible though it seems, he’s been hit into another dimension—and keeps on falling into universes that are almost-but-not-really his own, each one stranger than the last.

And if he isn’t careful, the world he’s learning to see more clearly could blink out of existence…

Cover art by Jim Tierney; Design by Joel Tippie

Neal Shusterman is the New York Times bestselling and award-winning author of Challenger Deep, which won the National Book Award; Scythe, a Michael L. Printz Honor title; DryBruiser, which was on twelve state lists; The Schwa Was Here; and the UnWind series, among many other books. He lives in Florida. You can visit him online at his website.

1 Comment

