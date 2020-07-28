A New Avatar: The Last Airbender Graphic Novel Is All About Toph

Photo: Dark Horse Comics

Toph stans unite: Everyone’s favorite snarky Earthbender is coming back. Dark Horse Comics announced on Monday that Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting a graphic novel spin-off entitled Toph Beifong’s Metalbending Academy.

Set after the first Avatar series, the story follows Toph in her new role as the head of the titular training ground for aspiring Metalbenders. But she’s not the only cast-member who’ll be coming back: Suki and Sokka frequently call on our one-time Melon Lord, and we can expect some surprise cameos from other beloved (or not so beloved) characters as well. This should also fill in some gaps between ATLA and The Legend of Korra, which picks up 70 years later.

The Nameless City author Faith Erin Hicks will pen the script in collaboration with Avatar: The Last Airbender writer Tim Hedrick, with Peter Wartman (Stonebreaker) providing the art and Adele Matera on colors.

Here’s the official synopsis, from Dark Horse:

Things are looking bright at the Beifong Metalbending Academy! But after all the adventures Toph’s had with Aang, Sokka, Zuko, and Katara, things feel dull. Luckily, Sokka and Suki come to visit and reintroduce some familiar faces from their wandering days. And while out and about to celebrate, Toph discovers something that just might put the spring back in her step.

Avatar: The Last Airbender—Toph Beifong’s Metalbending Academy comes out February 16, 2021. Check out the cover below!

In other news from the Avatarverse, The Legend of Korra will join ATLA on Netflix starting August 14. Follow along with resident Legend of Korra guide Mordicai Knode’s recaps, and check out the Avatar panel from [email protected] 2020, featuring Hicks, comics creator Gene Luen Yang, author F.C. Yee, and ATLA co-creator Michael DiMartino.