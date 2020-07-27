Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Will Premiere on October 15th

Pictured: Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham of the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Photo Cr: Lilja J--nsd--ttir/CBS © 2019 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.

CBS has finally announced when the next season of Star Trek: Discovery will debut on its streaming platform, CBS All Access: October 15th, 2020.

The season will chronicle the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery in a radically different time period: at the end of Season 2, the ship was flung 930 years into the future in order to prevent information from the Sphere (a living planetoid-sized entity) from falling into the hands of malevolent A.I. Control. CBS debuted a teaser trailer for the upcoming season last year, showing off the crew as they adjust to their new settings and deal with a very strange new future. According to CBS, Burnham and her companions will work “together to restore hope to the Federation.”

This means that Discovery will land just after the network’s upcoming animated series, Star Trek: Lower Decks finishes up its 10-week first season, and that there will be new Star Trek for literally the rest of 2020. This upcoming season is the latest in an increasingly-busy television franchise for CBS, which includes not only Discovery and Lower Decks, but Star Trek: Picard (a second season is coming), a Spock-led Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a series about Section 31, and an animated series for Nickelodeon, Star Trek: Prodigy.