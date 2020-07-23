Tor.com

The Wheel of Time Casts Aram, Raen, and Illa

Thu Jul 23, 2020

The Wheel of Time family is getting bigger every day! This week, WOTonPrime has uncovered the lovely faces of the Tuatha’an frustrated teenager Aram and his grandparents, Raen and Illa.

(Note: The comments section for this piece will most likely contain spoilers for the Wheel of Time series.)

Way back in November, Variety reported that Peaky Blinders star Daryl McCormack had been cast in an undisclosed role. Now, it’s official: he’ll be playing the role of Aram. According to the show’s Twitter account, he’ll be joined by Maria Doyle Kennedy (whom you might recognize from Orphan BlackOutlander, and plenty of other genre hits) as Illa and Narinder Samra (next seen in Netflix’s forthcoming adaptation of Shadow and Bone) as Raen.

Here are all the casting reveals so far:

We have no word on how the production delay will effect the show’s release date, but we’ll give you the updates as they come!

