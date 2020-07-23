Star Trek Nickelodeon Series Has a Title Now

At San Diego [email protected], the Star Trek news keeps coming, and we now have word on the upcoming show for Nickelodeon!

Announced back in spring of 2019, this Trek show is being assembled by Trollhunters scribes Kevin and Dan Hageman, and it now has a name—Star Trek: Prodigy.

The show is supposed to follow a group of teens who commandeer an old Starfleet ship and use it to have their own adventures throughout the galaxy, but there’s not much more known about the show. The goal of the show is to introduce Trek to a younger audience… which is interesting, given that many of us were introduced to Star Trek as kids anyway. Still, the idea of giving younger kids a specific entry point is a sound one given CBS’s desire to have a Trek show going at every point in the year before long.

Star Trek: Prodigy will join Discovery and Picard, which are currently running, and Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds, which will be premiering soon.

The Prodigy announcement is directly at the start of Trek Universe panel of [email protected], so get watching!