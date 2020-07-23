Solar Opposites Season 2 Will Take On Haters, Camp, Class, Dinner Parties, and Brooklyn

Are you ready for more Solar Opposites? The Rick and Morty-esque animated sci-fi sitcom just debuted on Hulu in May, but season 2 has already been written, and the cast and crew are currently hard at work on a third installment.

Creators Mike McMahan and Justin Roiland (who also voices Korvo), executive producer Josh Bycel, and the voices of Jesse (Mary Mack), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) gathered virtually for a panel during San Diego Comic-Con 2020, moderated by The LA Times‘ Jevon Phillips, where they answered fan questions, teased details about what’s to come, discussed all the stuff going on behind-the-scenes, and showcased an exclusive clip of season 2. Skip ahead to 1:19 for the new footage, which finds Korvo and Terry debating different ways to get rid of their child-replicants Jesse and Yumyulack, who are stuck at home for the summer and getting exponentially more irritating by the second.

As for season 2, the cast and crew promised more of the show’s almost prescient satire and a tentative season premiere date of 2021.

“There’s nothing we hate more than haters, and we really bring it to the haters second season,” said McMahan. “Josh is always going on about the haters, and I think that we take it to the haters pretty strong, and also to camp. We make fun of camp and haters.”

“There’s interesting class stuff,” added Bycel. “Like, in the season premiere of next year, when they discover that there’s another group of people that are there, that they’ve never had to worry about class as aliens, and they deal with that. And then we have a great episode where Terry is obsessed with dinner parties and Korvo is terrible at dinner parties, and says all the wrong things, and doesn’t understand why Brooklyn is cool…That’s all I’m giving away.”

Season 3, meanwhile, will take a page out of season 2’s book and have fun with “combining different people and stories,” Bycel revealed later in the panel. “Like there’s a great story with Terry and Jesse, where Terry and Jesse are on one side, and Yumyulack and Korvo are on the other side, and I think that was more fun that we had second season. You know, in the first season, there’s a lot of Terry/Korvo stories and Yumyulack/Jesse stories, and in the second season we try to mix them a little bit, and I think those are some of the best episodes. So we would do that a lot more third season.”

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

A team of four aliens escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

All 8 episodes of Solar Opposites season 1 are currently available to stream on Hulu. Season 2 and 3 were officially renewed in June, but there’s no word yet on exact release dates.