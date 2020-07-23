Apple Orders Series Based on Lauren Beukes’ The Shining Girls

Serial killers are a perennially popular subject—digging into what makes a killer tick is endless fodder for books, TV shows, movies, and podcasts.

Throw in time travel, and you have an even more complicated mystery, one that Apple is ready to tell. It announced today that it’s ordered a series adaptation of Lauren Beukes’ 2013 novel The Shining Girls for its Apple TV Plus platform, with The Handmaid’s Tale actress Elisabeth Moss set to star.

Beukes’ novel follows is about a woman named Kirby Mazrachi (to be played by Moss) attacked by a man named Harper Curtis,who’s the only survivor of his brutal killing spree. Curtis has been able to escape capture because he’s been killing women—particularly women with “bright” potential—after discovering a mysterious house that transports him back and forth in time. Kirby works to figure out the strange nature of her attack and has to track down Curtis to stop him.

YOU GUYS! This news I have been sitting on for aaages just dropped and I am SO EXCITED. https://t.co/zMGesTpHmg — Lauren Beukes (@laurenbeukes) July 23, 2020

The project has been in the works for a long time: MRC Television and Appian Way (Leonardo DiCaprio’s production company) first optioned the book back in 2013 before it hit stores, with the intention of adapting it for TV. Now, the project has landed at Apple. The project will join Apple’s growing list of original content, which includes genre shows like alternate history series For All Mankind, Isaac Asimov adaptation Foundation, post-apocalyptic series See, and anthology show Amazing Stories.