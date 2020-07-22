A High Schooler Discovers She Might Be a Robot in the First Trailer for Don’t Look Deeper

Senior year of high school is hard enough without having to worry about whether you—not to mention everyone else around you—might be a robot. That appears to be the premise of Quibi’s new sci-fi thriller series Don’t Look Deeper, helmed fittingly by Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke.

It all begins, as these things do, with a dream that feels just a little too real. High school senior Aisha (played by Madeline’s Madeline star Helena Howard) jolts awake from a nightmare in which she’s pulling wires out of her ears and arms and everyone around her has a hinged face. Relieved to find that it’s probably just pre-college-decision nerves, she heads to school, only for a science experiment involving vibrational frequencies to knock her out. That’s when things start to not add up: she’s losing memories, her friends can’t get ahold of her for hours at a time, and her dad and therapist just might be handlers who are in on it, too, capable of controlling her battery levels and freezing her in place.

Here’s the official synopsis, from Quibi:

Set in Merced, California, “fifteen minutes into the future,” ​DON’T LOOK DEEPER ​centers on a high school senior who can’t seem to shake the feeling that something about her just isn’t right. And that something is… she’s not human… not one of us. This revelation of what she really is, where she comes from, and who has started looking for her, sets in motion a series of events that suddenly puts her entire life in jeopardy.

Don’t Look Deeper also stars Don Cheadle and Emily Mortimer. It arrives on Quibi, in 10-minute chunks, starting July 27.