The Legend of Korra Arrives On Netflix August 14

Both Avatars will now be on Netflix! The streaming service announced on Tuesday that all four books of The Legend of Korra will be available starting August 14.

Launched in 2012, The Legend of Korra is the sequel to Nickelodeon’s wildly popular Avatar: The Last Airbender. It picks up 70 years later, and centers around the titular 17-year-old Avatar, hailing from the Southern Water Tribe, as she follows in the footsteps of Aang and tries to master all four elements. We here are Tor.com are massive fans of the series, and like the rest of you, we were utterly emotionally wrecked by the finale. Six years is a long time though, and it’s safe to say that we’ve recovered enough to go through this wild, wild ride all over again in about a month.

You can find all of our recaps here from resident Legend of Korra guide Mordicai Knode. New to the series? Allow yourself to be convinced by Liz Bourke, while hardcore stans should check out Emmet Asher-Perrin’s argument for why that finale (sob, sob) is the opposite of fan-service.

Here’s the official synopsis, from Nickelodeon: