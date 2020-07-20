Keanu Reeves’ Comic Book Debut Is About a Half-God Immortal Warrior Who Looks Just Like Him

Photo of Keanu Reeves by Anna Hanks, licensed under CC BY 2.0

Keanu Reeves will be writing his first comic book, BRZRKR, and while we’re not saying it’s secretly a memoir confirming his identity as a centuries-old immortal who may or may not be Charlemagne, we’re also…not not saying that. BOOM! Studios made the announcement last week, and the series’ concept sounds a lot like The Old Guard meets He Never Died meets John Wick, with a protagonist who looks suspiciously like the author.

Or rather, co-author. According to the announcement, the star will be collaborating with writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Bang!), who described the comic as “a potent cocktail of all the things that we love: the tale of an immortal warrior laced with history, conspiracies, spirituality, and a gigantic helping of bonkers action and violence — all with intense purpose and ultimately a heartbreaking discovery.”

Here’s the official synopsis, from BOOM! Studios:

The man known only as Berzerker is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.

“I have loved comics since I was a young kid and they have been a significant influence on me artistically,” said Berzerker—er, Reeves, in a statement, adding that the project is “a dream come true.”

Alessandro Vitti (Marvel’s Secret Warrior) is the artist, Bill Crabtree (BRPD) is the colorist, and Clem Robins (Hellboy) is the letterer. Over on BOOM! Studios’ website, you can find a preview of the art, including a panel that appears to take some inspiration from real life.

BRZRKR comes out in October 2020.

