Seanan McGuire Returns to the World of the Hugely Popular Middlegame

Thu Jul 16, 2020 10:30am 10 comments 6 Favorites [+]
Photo: Beckett Gladney

Last month, Seanan McGuire’s epic modern fantasy Middlegame won the Locus Award for Best Fantasy Novel.

It’s also a USA Today Bestseller and was named as one of Paste Magazine‘s 30 Best Fantasy Novels of the Decade!

We loved spending time in this world, and it is with no small amount of alchemical skill that we have turned this pure form of love into another book in the series!

Or, to be more accurate, Seanan has. The alchemy is all hers.

She told us:

Anyone who’s met me, ever, knows that I have a hard time letting go of things. There’s always a bigger story surrounding the piece you already have. The need to tell that bigger story can sometimes become all-consuming, and when that happens, I don’t really have a choice about whether I go back. It’s finally time to see what happens when the summer king and the winter queen run their race across America to be crowned, and when the stars are allowed to move on beyond what had been a fixed point for so very, punishingly long.

Seasonal Fears, the sequel to Middlegame will be published in Spring 2022 in ebook, print and audio formats, and was acquired by Tordotcom Publishing’s Lee Harris from Diana Fox at the Fox Literary Agency.

