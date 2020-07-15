Tor.com

Announcing Virtual Tour Dates for Christopher Paolini’s To Sleep in a Sea of Stars!

Christopher Paolini is heading out on the digital road! To celebrate the release of his adult sci-fi debut To Sleep in a Sea of Stars, Paolini will be hanging out with bookstores across the country. Mark your calendars now, and stay tuned for more information, including event links and details!

 

Tuesday, September 15, 7pm ET
Barnes & Noble

Wednesday, September 16, 7pm ET
Doylestown Bookshop

Friday, September 18 7pm CT
Anderson’s Books

Sunday,  September 20 2pm ET
Cuyahoga Public Library

Monday September 21 7pm ET
Quail Ridge Books and Music

Tuesday, September 22 7pm CT
Left Bank Books

Thursday, September 24 7pm ET
Hicklebee’s Books

Friday, September 25 6pm MT
King’s English

Saturday September 26 7pm MT
Tattered Cover

Sunday, September 27 7pm MT
Third Place Books

 

Further event details and ticket links forthcoming on July 29th.

