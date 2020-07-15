Announcing Virtual Tour Dates for Christopher Paolini’s To Sleep in a Sea of Stars!

Christopher Paolini is heading out on the digital road! To celebrate the release of his adult sci-fi debut To Sleep in a Sea of Stars, Paolini will be hanging out with bookstores across the country. Mark your calendars now, and stay tuned for more information, including event links and details!

Tuesday, September 15, 7pm ET

Barnes & Noble

Wednesday, September 16, 7pm ET

Doylestown Bookshop

Friday, September 18 7pm CT

Anderson’s Books

Sunday, September 20 2pm ET

Cuyahoga Public Library

Monday September 21 7pm ET

Quail Ridge Books and Music

Tuesday, September 22 7pm CT

Left Bank Books

Thursday, September 24 7pm ET

Hicklebee’s Books

Friday, September 25 6pm MT

King’s English

Saturday September 26 7pm MT

Tattered Cover

Sunday, September 27 7pm MT

Third Place Books

Further event details and ticket links forthcoming on July 29th.