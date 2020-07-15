Announcing Virtual Tour Dates for Christopher Paolini’s To Sleep in a Sea of Stars!

Christopher Paolini is heading out on the digital road! To celebrate the release of his adult sci-fi debut To Sleep in a Sea of Stars, Paolini will be hanging out with bookstores across the country. Mark your calendars now, and stay tuned for more information, including event links and details!
Tuesday, September 15, 7pm ET
Barnes & Noble
Wednesday, September 16, 7pm ET
Doylestown Bookshop
Friday, September 18 7pm CT
Anderson’s Books
Sunday, September 20 2pm ET
Cuyahoga Public Library
Monday September 21 7pm ET
Quail Ridge Books and Music
Tuesday, September 22 7pm CT
Left Bank Books
Thursday, September 24 7pm ET
Hicklebee’s Books
Friday, September 25 6pm MT
King’s English
Saturday September 26 7pm MT
Tattered Cover
Sunday, September 27 7pm MT
Third Place Books
Further event details and ticket links forthcoming on July 29th.
Comment Preview