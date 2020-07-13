Meet Science Fiction’s Hottest New Band in Daryl Gregory’s The Album of Dr. Moreau

Tordotcom Publishing is excited to announce that consulting editor Jonathan Strahan has acquired World English rights to Daryl Gregory’s science fiction mystery novella The Album of Dr. Moreau.

It’s 2001, and the WyldBoyZ are the hottest boy band in the world, and definitely the only genetically engineered human-animal hybrid vocal group rescued from a secret science barge.

When their producer, Dr. M, is found murdered, the “boyz” are the suspects, and Las Vegas detective Luce Delgado is on the case.

Said Daryl Gregory:

This is a story that bravely answers the question “What if H.G. Wells and Agatha Christie snorted a ton of cocaine while watching This is Spinal Tap?” I would like to offer advance apologies to Brian Wilson, Joey Fatone, and everyone who’s ever appeared on VH1’s Behind the Music.

The Album of Dr. Moreau will be available from Tordotcom Publishing in 2021.