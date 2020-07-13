Meet Science Fiction’s Hottest New Band in Daryl Gregory’s The Album of Dr. Moreau

Tordotcom Publishing is excited to announce that consulting editor Jonathan Strahan has acquired World English rights to Daryl Gregory’s science fiction mystery novella The Album of Dr. Moreau.
It’s 2001, and the WyldBoyZ are the hottest boy band in the world, and definitely the only genetically engineered human-animal hybrid vocal group rescued from a secret science barge.
When their producer, Dr. M, is found murdered, the “boyz” are the suspects, and Las Vegas detective Luce Delgado is on the case.
Said Daryl Gregory:
This is a story that bravely answers the question “What if H.G. Wells and Agatha Christie snorted a ton of cocaine while watching This is Spinal Tap?” I would like to offer advance apologies to Brian Wilson, Joey Fatone, and everyone who’s ever appeared on VH1’s Behind the Music.
The Album of Dr. Moreau will be available from Tordotcom Publishing in 2021.
Daryl Gregory’s most recent publication from Tor.com was the Hugo finalist novelette “Nine Last Days on Planet Earth.” He’s the author of six novels, including Spoonbenders, a Nebula, Locus, and World Fantasy Award finalist now in development at Showtime. His novella We Are All Completely Fine won the World Fantasy and Shirley Jackson Awards, and was a finalist for the Nebula, Sturgeon, and Locus Awards. Many of his short stories are collected in Unpossible and Other Stories, a Publishers Weekly best book of the year. Daryl lives in Oakland, CA, where he recently finished a decidedly less silly novel, forthcoming from Knopf.
