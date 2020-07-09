Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Has Been Cancelled at Netflix

Screenshot: Netflix

Part Four of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be its last. TVLine reports that the show has been cancelled, with the final eight episodes to arrive on Netflix later in 2020.

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told the publication in a statement. “The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

Here’s the official synopsis for Part Four, from TVLine:

The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

There's no word yet on an exact release date.