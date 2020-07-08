The Last of Terry Pratchett’s Early Stories Will Come Out in September

Photo of Terry Pratchett by Silverlutra, licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0 / Doubleday Childrens

A new short story collection by Terry Pratchett is coming out in September! Entitled The Time-travelling Caveman, the book is the last volume of the late author’s early stories, The Guardian reports, compiling tales written in the 60s and 70s when he was working as a young journalist.

According to The Guardian, the stories “range from a steam-powered rocket’s flight to Mars to a Welsh shepherd’s discovery of the resting place of King Arthur.” The publication reports that they were first published in the Western Daily Press and the Bucks Free Press, the latter of which Pratchett began working at when he was just 17, and heretofore have only been obtainable in newspaper editions that auction for “hundreds of pounds”.

“There is so much in these stories that shows you the germ of an idea, which would go on to become a fully fledged Terry Pratchett novel, and so much hilarity that we know kids will love,” Ruth Knowles and Tom Rawlinson, who edit the author’s children’s books, said in a statement to The Guardian. “That is what makes the stories so special – they are for kids and adults, and kids who want to be adults, and adults who are still really kids. Which is exactly who a Terry Pratchett book should be for.”

Here’s the official synopsis, from Penguin:

Imagination is an amazing thing. It can take you to the top of the highest mountain, or down to the bottom of the deepest depths of the sea. This where it took Doggins on his Awfully Big Adventure: a quest full of magic and flying machines. (And the world’s best joke – trust me, it’s hilarious.) It took three young inventors to the moon (where they may or may not have left a bottle of lemonade) and a caveman on a trip to the dentist. You can join them on these adventures, and many more, in this incredible collection of stories . . . From the greatest imagination there ever was. Written for local newspapers when Terry Pratchett was a young lad, these never previously published stories are packed full of anarchic humour and wonderful wit. A must-have for Terry fans . . . and young readers looking for a fix of magic.

You can read one of the stories, The Tropnecian Invasion of Great Britain, over on The Guardian‘s website now. The Time-Travelling Caveman will be released September 3. The first batch of these early stories can be found in the collection Dragons at Crumbling Castle.

