Ned Ryerson Himself Says a Groundhog Day TV Series Is in the Works

There’s about to be a lot more Groundhog Day to watch over…and over…and over again. Appearing on The Production Meeting Podcast, Stephen Tobolowsky—who played Ned! Ryerson! aka Needlenose Ned aka Ned the Head—revealed that he’s said yes to reprising his role in a TV adaptation of Harold Ramis’ iconic 1993 film.

“There’s talk about a Groundhog Day series in the works,” he told the podcast. “One of the producers, I was working on Goldbergs or Schooled—one of the shows over on the Sony lot—and one of them saw me and goes, ‘Oh, Stephen! Stephen! We’re working on a Groundhog Day TV show, could you be Ned for the TV show?’ I go ‘Sure, yeah, no problem!’…But it’s Ned 30 years later. What has his life become?”

While Tobolowsky didn’t share any more details about the series, it sounds like the TV Groundhog Day would be a sequel to the original film, rather than an adaptation. As for whether the actor will be returning in a starring capacity (or just in a fan-pleasing cameo), that remains to be seen. It’s also unknown, at this point, whether Bill Murray is involved at all, but considering Phil was trapped in Punxsutawney for 10 long years, we wouldn’t be upset if he gently turned it down. (Andie MacDowell, who played Rita Hanson, also said in 2018 that Murray is “never going to do” a Groundhog Day sequel.)

If made, this wouldn’t be the only Groundhog Day adaptation out there. There’s also a musical, as well as a video game sequel (playable in VR!) centered around Phil Connors’ son.