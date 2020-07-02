New Trailer for Netflix’s The Old Guard Teases a War Over Immortality

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for its upcoming action thriller, The Old Guard, which stars Charlize Theron as Andy, an immortal soldier who been fighting an endless war, and who now has to contend with a new recruit.

The film’s first teaser introduced the underlying premise: Some people just don’t die, and they eventually find one another. The modern world has made staying under the radar much more difficult, and Andy and her companions now have to face off against a mysterious company that wants to experiment on them.

This new look gives us a bit more of an idea of the film’s scope. There are scenes featuring the characters throughout history, with two mentioning that they met during the Crusades, where they killed one another many times.

All of this is a lot to take in for Nile (Kiki Layne), their newest recruit, whom Andy seems to have kidnapped from a US Army base. Nile learns that she’s like them—she won’t die, at least not for a while—and realizes that everyone she knows will eventually die around her. And she joins them at a dangerous time as they’re being hunted down for their abilities.

The movie is based off of Greg Rucka’s 2017 comic book series by the same name, and is helmed by Beyond the Lights director Gina Prince-Bythewood.

The Old Guard debuts on Netflix on July 10th.