Sam Neill says the Original Jurassic Park Trio Will Have Large Roles in Jurassic World: Dominion

Screenshot: Universal Pictures

Drs. Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, and Ellie Satler won’t just be cameos in Jurassic World: Dominion (*cough cough*, Fallen Kingdom). Speaking to Yahoo Movies UK, Sam Neill said that he, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern will be appearing “all the way through the film.”

While he didn’t share any specific plot details, the actor joked that he “probably won’t be running quite as fast as I was 27 years ago,” suggesting the trio will be at least somewhat involved in action scenes.

The story of the forthcoming Colin Trevorrow-directed sequel has otherwise been kept tightly under wraps, but it looks like the original Jurassic Park will have a lot to do with it. Last week, it was revealed that the character of Lewis Dodgson (remember the “Dodgson! We’ve got Dodgson here!” scene?) will also be returning. This time, he’ll be played by Campbell Scott, replacing Cameron Thor, and he’s also leveled up as the CEO of Biosyn Genetics. (The size of his role, however, remains unknown.)

Jurassic World: Dominion will also star Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, BD Wong, Omar Sy, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Dichen Lachman, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, and Jake Johnson, says IMDb. The film is expected to premiere June 11, 2021, if everything goes according to plan, and based on the production timeline Neill revealed to Yahoo, filming appears to be on track.

“We’re all going to be living in the same joint for three or four months, so that’s going to be fun,” he said in the interview, adding that three stars are already in quarantine and that he’ll hopefully be joining them in “about ten days.”