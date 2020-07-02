Feast Your Eyes Upon the Official Kings of the Wyld TV/Film Pitch Artwork

Here’s what Kings of the Wyld could look like on the small (or big!) screen. Last November, author Nicholas Eames revealed that he’d sold the film/TV rights to his grimdark series The Band, and on Wednesday, he shared the official artwork, by artist Pierre Santamaria, that will accompany the pitch.

While Eames didn’t reveal who had optioned his books, he said on r/Fantasy that his fans’ support on the forum has been “UNDOUBTEDLY critical in getting people in and around the film industry to take notice.” He also shared a bit about his personal vision for the adaptation. When asked by a Redditor about whether he’d prefer live-action or animation, he replied, “Either or, really. Live action would obviously lend itself well to landing the poignant moments (and the idea of casting some grizzled old mercs feels pretty fun), but animated could do lots more with less of a budget (I think?), so that’s interesting to consider as well.”

And what about a cameo? “Ha! If it happens, maybe?” the author said. “My dad wants to play an orc…”

The Band is an ongoing series that currently consists of two books, Kings of the Wyld and Bloody Rose. From Eames’ website, here’s the official synopsis for book 1:

Clay Cooper was once a member of Saga, the most renowned mercenary band in the world, but has since retired to live in peace with his wife and young daughter–until the night his old bandmate Gabriel shows up on his doorstep, desperate for help. Gabe’s daughter, Rose, is trapped in a city half the world away, besieged by a host of monsters known as the Heartwyld Horde. Clay reluctantly agrees to go along, and together they set out to reunite the disparate members of their old band: Moog, an absent-minded wizard; Matrick, a cuckolded king held prisoner by his own wife; and Ganelon, a deadly warrior who has spent the decades since Saga disbanded encased in stone. Reunited, they set out across the vast, monster-infested forest called the Heartwyld, clashing along the way with feral cannibals, vengeful gods, and a relentless bounty-hunter named Larkspur. The Horde awaiting them at Castia, however, is the greatest threat of all, and to overcome it Saga must convince both their aging peers and a generation of restless youth to risk everything in pursuit of a mercenary’s most valued currency: everlasting glory. It’s time to get the band back together.

And for book 2:

Tam Hashford is tired of working at her local pub, slinging drinks for world-famous mercenaries and listening to the bards sing of adventure and glory in the world beyond her sleepy hometown. When the biggest mercenary band of all rolls into town, led by the infamous Bloody Rose, Tam jumps at the chance to sign on as their bard. It’s adventure she wants – and adventure she gets as the crew embark on a quest that will end in one of two ways: glory or death.

A third book is on the way.