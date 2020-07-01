A Key Star Trek: The Next Generation Character May Return for Star Trek: Picard

Screenshot: Paramount

The whole Star Trek: The Next Generation gang just might be getting back together. Speaking to TrekMovie, Gates McFadden revealed that while she has yet to sign a contract, “there’s a good chance” she could be reprising her role as Beverly Crusher for season 2 of Star Trek: Picard.

“I hate to ever say anything because then I think it kind of jinxes stuff in a way,” she told the publication, with regards to a possible direction for her character. “But I think she definitely would be somebody who was very engaged in the world and trying to make it a better place. I would not see her as somebody retiring. And you know—she obviously raised a kid while she was a full-on command officer, so I think the sky’s the limit in terms of what her life could be.”

As for whether this means Crusher and Picard would be rekindling their relationship, that’s very much up in the air. “Obviously, from our all of our scenes, there is a relationship and that’s great,” McFadden added to TrekMovie. “So who knows? I have no clue, but it would be lovely.”

Should Crusher make a come-back, the actress would be the sixth The Next Generation star to possibly reprise her role for Picard’s second season. In January, Patrick Stewart went on The View to invite back Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan, and two months later, Brent Spiner said he would love to return as Dr. Altan Inigo Soong. Then, in April, LeVar Burton all but confirmed that he would be coming back as Geordi LaForge. In June, Jonathan Frakes told the TrekGeeks podcast, per TrekMovie, that he would be interested in returning as Riker, with Marina Sirtis also telling TrekMovie that she hoped to come back as Deanna Troi.

There’s no word yet on a release date for Picard season 2.