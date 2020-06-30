Adam Christopher is Writing a Mandalorian Novel

When The Mandalorian dropped on Disney+ last year, it became very clear that it was set in a part of the Star Wars chronology with lots of potential for new and exciting stories. We’re going to get a new one soon: Lucasfilm has announced that Adam Christopher will write an original novel based on the characters, set to come out in December.

This is the way.

In its release, Disney unveiled a solid publishing program for the series. In addition to Christopher’s novel, we’re getting a handful of new tie-in books, including The Art of The Mandalorian by Phil Szostak, The Mandalorian: The Ultimate Visual Guide Pablo Hidalgo, The Mandalorian: Allies & Enemies – Level Two Reader by Brooke Vitale, and The Mandalorian: Junior Novelization by Joe Schreiber. Others are also on their way, including a Little Golden Book.

On his website, Christopher notes that the book is an original story, rather than a novelization that retells the events of the first season. There are no details about when the book will take place or what it’ll be about, but it will be released on December 1st, after the show’s second season will have been released on Disney+.

The series first dropped on Disney+ in the fall of 2019, and quickly became a viral hit — not just because it was the first-ever live-action Star Wars series, but because it included The Child, aka “Baby Yoda.” Set between the fall of the Empire after Return of the Jedi and decades prior to The Force Awakens, it introduced a number of characters from throughout the Star Wars underworld, from bounty hunters to hidden Mandalorian clans, to deadly mercenaries, all living and working in the Galaxy’s lawless Outer Rim.

Beyond the novelization, news of The Art of the Mandalorian is a welcome addition to the lineup. Fans have already gotten a taste of the concept art for the series, thanks to its inclusion in each episode’s closing credits, and the volume should provide some neat insights into some of the ideas that led up to the series.

Equally exciting? A Little Golden Book take on the series, which is sure to have plenty of Baby Yoda action.

Christopher’s novel will join a handful of other upcoming Star Wars books hitting stores this year. Timothy Zahn’s new Thrawn trilogy kicks off in September with Chaos Rising, while Charles Soule will lead the upcoming High Republic series with The High Republic: Light of the Jedi next January.