Reminder! Join Cory Doctorow and Nnedi Okorafor in Conversation at 7 PM ET

Sun Jun 14, 2020 6:45pm Post a comment Favorite This

It’s the fourth and final day (June 14) of TorCon, a virtual convention in partnership with Den of Geek! There will be eight panels featuring over 20 authors, across a variety of digital platforms, including marquee events featuring: Christopher Paolini & Brandon Sanderson; Neil Gaiman & V.E. Schwab; and Cory Doctorow & Nnedi Okorafor.

The final event of TorCon is a conversation between critically acclaimed, award-winning authors Cory Doctorow (Attack SurfaceLittle Brother) and Nnedi Okorafor (BintiRemote Control). Technology. Science. Politics. Their books touch on all of these, and now…they’re talking about it. Kayti Burt of Den of Geek will moderate.

7 PM ET: Cory Doctorow and Nnedi Okorafor in conversation

