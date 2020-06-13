TorCon2020: A Whole Universe in Pages – Worldbuilding for SFF

It’s Day 3 (June 13) of TorCon, a virtual convention in partnership with Den of Geek that runs through Sunday June 14th! There will be eight panels featuring over 20 authors, across a variety of digital platforms, including marquee events featuring: Christopher Paolini & Brandon Sanderson; Neil Gaiman & V.E. Schwab; and Cory Doctorow & Nnedi Okorafor.

The third and final event today is “A Whole Universe in Pages,” a panel on worldbuilding in science fiction and fantasy. Books are portals to different worlds, or so people say—but what exactly goes into creating those worlds? Join P. Djèlí Clark (Ring Shout), Charlotte Nicole Davis (The Good Luck Girls), Bethany C. Morrow (A Song Below Water), Tochi Onyebuchi (Riot Baby), and moderator Saraciea Fennell as they discuss worldbuilding, craft, and the fun of creating limitless new universes contained within the pages of their works.

