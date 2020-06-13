Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

TorCon2020: A Whole Universe in Pages – Worldbuilding for SFF

Sat Jun 13, 2020 6:39pm 1 comment Favorite This

It’s Day 3 (June 13) of TorCon, a virtual convention in partnership with Den of Geek that runs through Sunday June 14th! There will be eight panels featuring over 20 authors, across a variety of digital platforms, including marquee events featuring: Christopher Paolini & Brandon Sanderson; Neil Gaiman & V.E. Schwab; and Cory Doctorow & Nnedi Okorafor.

The third and final event today is “A Whole Universe in Pages,” a panel on worldbuilding in science fiction and fantasy. Books are portals to different worlds, or so people say—but what exactly goes into creating those worlds? Join P. Djèlí Clark (Ring Shout), Charlotte Nicole Davis (The Good Luck Girls), Bethany C. Morrow (A Song Below Water), Tochi Onyebuchi (Riot Baby), and moderator Saraciea Fennell as they discuss worldbuilding, craft, and the fun of creating limitless new universes contained within the pages of their works.

7 PM ETA Whole Universe in Pages – Worldbuilding for SFF

citation

Back to the top of the page

1 Comment

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.