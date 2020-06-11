Reminder: Watch Christopher Paolini & Brandon Sanderson In Conversation at 7 PM ET Today

Today (June 11) is the first day of TorCon, a virtual convention in partnership with Den of Geek that runs through Sunday June 14th! There will be eight panels featuring over 20 authors, across a variety of digital platforms, including marquee events featuring: Christopher Paolini & Brandon Sanderson; Neil Gaiman & V.E. Schwab; and Cory Doctorow & Nnedi Okorafor.

The first panel is a conversation between bestselling authors, SFF icons, and friends Christopher Paolini (To Sleep in a Sea of Stars) and Brandon Sanderson (Rhythm of War). Beginning at 7 PM ET today, Thursday June 11, the pair will chat about their upcoming projects, their writing processes, science fiction, fantasy, and everything in between.

7 PM ET: Christopher Paolini and Brandon Sanderson in conversation