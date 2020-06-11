Get Ready for TorCon, a Virtual Books Convention!

Tor and Tor.com Publishing, in partnership with Den of Geek, are launching TorCon, a virtual convention running from Thursday, June 11th (today!) through Sunday June 14th! TorCon will feature eight panels featuring over twenty of your favorite authors across different platforms, in conversation with each other—and with you!

Join authors including Cory Doctorow, Neil Gaiman, Nnedi Okorafor, Christopher Paolini, Brandon Sanderson, V. E. Schwab, Tochi Onyebuchi, Bethany C. Morrow, P. Djèlí Clark, Charlotte Nicole Davis, and many more for four days of pure geekery, exclusive content, sneak peeks, and more…all from the comfort of your own home!

Check out the lineup below, and save the date to stay home and geek out with us!

Thursday June 11th

7 PM ET: Christopher Paolini and Brandon Sanderson in conversation

Bestselling authors, SFF icons, and friends Christopher Paolini (To Sleep in a Sea of Stars) and Brandon Sanderson (Rhythm of War) chat about their upcoming projects, their writing processes, science fiction, fantasy, and everything in between. This conversation will be pre-recorded and available only during the weekend of #TorCon. We’re taking questions for this one in advance, so leave yours in the comments here!

Friday June 12th

5 PM ET: Neil Gaiman and V. E. Schwab in conversation

V. E. Schwab (The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue) and Neil Gaiman (The Annotated American Gods) have created some of our all time favorite worlds, and now they’re together, live and in conversation. Join in the fun and ask them your questions via Crowdcast!

Saturday June 13th

1 PM ET: “Books & Brunch” Facebook Live Reading Series

Nothing pairs better with brunch than books. Join Calculating Stars author Mary Robinette Kowal for a balanced brunchfest of book talk…and a sneak peek at her upcoming “Lady Astronauts” novel, The Relentless Moon. Moderated by Den of Geek contributor Natalie Zutter.

5 PM ET: Chaotic Communal Storytime

Authors can take inspiration from anything to write stories that move us emotionally and transport us to other worlds. Now let’s see how they do when we’re the inspiration. Join K. A. Doore (The Unconquered City), S. L. Huang (Critical Point, Burning Roses), Arkady Martine (A Memory Called Empire), and Kit Rocha (Deal With the Devil) as they use your writing prompts to create a brand new story—and talk about their craft and inspirations along the way.

7 PM ET: A Whole Universe in Pages – Worldbuilding for SFF

Books are portals to different worlds, or so people say—but what exactly goes into creating those worlds? Join P. Djèlí Clark (Ring Shout), Charlotte Nicole Davis (The Good Luck Girls), Bethany C. Morrow (A Song Below Water), Tochi Onyebuchi (Riot Baby), and moderator Saraciea Fennell as they discuss worldbuilding, craft, and the fun of creating limitless new universes contained within the pages of their works.

Sunday June 14th

1 PM ET: “Books & Brunch” Facebook Live Reading series

Nothing pairs better with brunch than books. Join authors Jenn Lyons (The Ruin of Kings and the upcoming The Memory of Souls), and Nathan Makaryk (Nottingham and the upcoming Lionhearts) for a balanced brunchfest of book talk…and a sneak peek at their new books! Moderated by Den of Geek contributor Natalie Zutter.

4 PM ET: Chaos & Cosmos

Pop culture has shifted its attention to the messy, the morally ambiguous, and the weird, and we’re all in on that! Come join some of the genre’s most exciting authors as they discuss how they are breaking traditional rules of genre fiction, creating compelling and truly thought-provoking works of science fiction and fantasy—and how chaos may reign in both fantasy worlds, the cosmos, and the real world alike. Panelists include Kate Elliott (Unconquerable Sun), Andrea Hairston (Master of Poisons), Alaya Dawn Johnson (Trouble the Saints), and Ryan Van Loan (The Sin in the Steel), moderated by Kayti Burt of Den of Geek.

7 PM ET: Cory Doctorow and Nnedi Okorafor in conversation

Technology. Science. Politics. Their books touch on all of these, and now…they’re talking about it. Join critically acclaimed, award-winning authors Cory Doctorow (Attack Surface, Little Brother) and Nnedi Okorafor (Binti, Remote Control) for a discussion moderated by Kayti Burt of Den of Geek.