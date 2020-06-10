Announcing the Finalists for the 2020 Theodore Sturgeon Memorial Award

Credit: Gunn Center for Science Fiction at Kansas University

The Gunn Center for the Study of Science Fiction has announced the finalists for the Theodore Sturgeon Memorial Award, recognizing short science fiction published in English in 2019. We’re honored that the center has selected two works from Tordotcom Publishing and Tor.com: Sisters of the Vast Black by Lina Rather and “The Last Voyage of Skidbladnir” by Karin Tidbeck. Congratulations to all the nominees!

Here is the full list:

“The Galactic Tourist Industrial Complex” by Tobias S. Buckell, New Suns: Original Speculative Fiction by People of Color (Solaris)

“Omphalos” by Ted Chiang, Exhalation: Stories (Knopf)

This Is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone (Saga Press)

“Give the Family My Love” by A.T. Greenblatt (Clarkesworld Magazine)

“The Dead, In Their Uncontrollable Power” by Karen Osborne (Uncanny Magazine)

“The Painter of Trees” by Suzanne Palmer (Clarkesworld Magazine)

“Waterlines” by Suzanne Palmer (Asimovs Science Fiction)

Sisters of the Vast Black by Lina Rather (Tordotcom Publishing)

“The Last Voyage of Skidbladnir” by Karin Tidbeck (Tor.com)

“New Atlantis” by Lavie Tidhar (Fantasy & Science Fiction)

“The Archronology of Love” by Caroline M. Yoachim (Lightspeed Magazine)

Author and Center for the Study of Science Fiction at Kansas University director James Gunn established the Theodore Sturgeon Memorial Award in 1987 to honor the legacy of the late author. This year’s winners (along with the recipients of the John W. Campbell Memorial Award and inductees to the Science Fiction and Fantasy Hall of Fame) will be announced at this year’s Gunn Center Conference, which will take place on October 1st-3rd in Lincoln, Nebraska’s University of Nebraska.

Past winners of the award include Annalee Newitz’s “When Robot and Crow Saved East St. Louis” (2019), Charlie Jane Anders’ “Don’t Press Charges and I Won’t Sue” (2018), Catherynne M. Valente’s “The Future is Blue”, and many others.