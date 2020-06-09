Here Are The 2019 Shirley Jackson Award Nominees

The Shirley Jackson Awards have announced this year’s set of nominees! Awarded annually with the permission of Jackson’s estate, the awards honor the late horror author’s legacy by highlighting “outstanding achievement in the literature of psychological suspense, horror, and the dark fantastic.”

Awarded since 2007, prior winners of the award include Hye-young Pyun’s The Hole, Emma Cline’s The Girls, Gemma Files’s Experimental Film, Jeff VanderMeer’s Annihilation, Robert Jackson Bennett’s American Elsewhere, and more.

The awards are typically handed out at ReaderCon in Massachusetts. However, this year’s convention has been canceled, and the organizers say that details on the awards ceremony will be released soon.

NOVEL

The Book of X, Sarah Rose Etter (Two Dollar Radio)

Curious Toys, Elizabeth Hand (Little, Brown and Co)

Goodnight Stranger, Miciah Bay Gault (Park Row Books)

Ninth House, Leigh Bardugo (Gollancz)

Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson (Ecco)

Tinfoil Butterfly, Rachel Eve Moulton (MCD x FSG Originals)

NOVELLA

Into Bones Like Oil, Kaaron Warren (Meerkat Press)

“Late Returns,” Joe Hill (Full Throttle)

“The Monster of Elenhaven,” Jennifer Giesbrecht (Tor.com)

“Ormeshadow,” Priya Sharma (Tor.com)

This is How You Lose the Time War, Amal El-Mohtar & Max Gladstone (Gallery/Saga Press)

NOVELETTE

Black Bequeathments, Simon Strantzas (Dim Shores)

The Couvade, Joanna Koch (Demain Publishing)

“Deeper, Darker Things,” Steve Dillon (Deeper, Darker Things and Other Oddities)

Luminous Body, Brooke Warra (Dim Shores)

Pwdre Ser, Kurt Fawver (Dim Shores)

“Taproot,” M. R. Carey (Ten-Word Tragedies)

SHORT FICTION

“How to Become a Witch-Queen,” Theodora Goss (Hex Life: Wicked New Tales of Witchery)

“Kali_Na,” Indrapramit Das (The Mythic Dream)

“The Truth About Josh Enloe,” Nick Straatmann (Parhelion)

“The Well,” Mariana Enríquez, translated by Megan McDowell (issue 55.1 of The Southern Review)

“Whistle, My Lad, and I Will Come,” Gina Ochsner (The Pink Issue of Fairy Tale Review)

SINGLE-AUTHOR COLLECTION

Collision: Stories, J. S. Breukelaar (Meerkat Press, LLC)

Every Human Love: Stories, Joanna Pearson (Acre Books)

Homesick, Nino Cipri (Dzanc Books)

Mouthful of Birds, Samanta Schweblin (Riverhead Books)

Song for the Unraveling of the World, Brian Evenson (Coffee House Press)

Wounds, Nathan Ballingrud (Saga Press)

EDITED ANTHOLOGY