In Our Own Worlds: Download 4 Free LGBTQ+ Sci-Fi/Fantasy Novellas Before June 6

In celebration of Pride, Tor.com Publishing presents a free download of 4 critically acclaimed novellas featuring LGBTQ+ characters. In Our Own Worlds, Volume 2 presents novellas from Katharine Duckett, Seanan McGuire, Lina Rather, and Kai Ashante Wilson. Queer voices, new worlds.

MIRANDA IN MILAN

by Katharine Duckett

A reimagining of the consequences of Shakespeare’s The Tempest, casting Miranda into a Milanese pit of vipers.

EVERY HEART A DOORWAY

by Seanan McGuire

The children under Miss West’s care understand all too well what it feels like to tumble into their own magical world. And each of them is seeking a way back.

SISTERS OF THE VAST BLACK

by Lina Rather

The sisters of the Order of Saint Rita are on an interstellar mission of mercy aboard Our Lady of Impossible Constellations, a living, breathing ship which seems determined to develop a will of its own.

THE SORCERER OF THE WILDEEPS

by Kai Ashante Wilson

The Sorcerer follows the Captain, a beautiful man with song for a voice and hair that drinks the sunlight. The two of them are the descendants of the gods who abandoned the Earth for Heaven, and they will need all the gifts those divine ancestors left to them to keep their caravan brothers alive.

