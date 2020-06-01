This Year’s World Fantasy Convention Is Moving Online

Image: World Fantasy Convention

This year’s World Fantasy Convention was set to take place in between October 29th and November 1st in Salt Lake City, Utah.

However, like most of the major SF/F conventions set to run this year, concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have prompted organizers to cancel this year’s in-person event and move the convention online.

According to the convention’s organizers (via File 770), they had hoped that the worst of the fallout would be over by the end of October.

“We hoped for a return of a measure of normalcy and safety that would allow us to gather with our friends and professionals in the fantasy and horror genre. That decision was made for us last week when our hotel cancelled all in-person meetings for the rest of 2020.”

Like this year’s World Science Fiction Covention and Nebula conference, this year’s WFC will instead become a virtual one. Attendees will still need to pay a membership fee ($125), and will be able to take part in a series of panels, readings, demonstrations, interviews with authors, kaffeeklatsches, and the World Fantasy Award ceremony.

The convention will reimburse those who paid above the $125 rate, and will refund members who don’t want to attend the virtual convention — full details can be found here.