Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

This Year’s World Fantasy Convention Is Moving Online

Mon Jun 1, 2020 4:00pm 1 comment 1 Favorite [+]
Image: World Fantasy Convention

This year’s World Fantasy Convention was set to take place in between October 29th and November 1st in Salt Lake City, Utah.

However, like most of the major SF/F conventions set to run this year, concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have prompted organizers to cancel this year’s in-person event and move the convention online.

According to the convention’s organizers (via File 770), they had hoped that the worst of the fallout would be over by the end of October.

“We hoped for a return of a measure of normalcy and safety that would allow us to gather with our friends and professionals in the fantasy and horror genre. That decision was made for us last week when our hotel cancelled all in-person meetings for the rest of 2020.”

Like this year’s World Science Fiction Covention and Nebula conference, this year’s WFC will instead become a virtual one. Attendees will still need to pay a membership fee ($125), and will be able to take part in a series of panels, readings, demonstrations, interviews with authors, kaffeeklatsches, and the World Fantasy Award ceremony.

The convention will reimburse those who paid above the $125 rate, and will refund members who don’t want to attend the virtual convention — full details can be found here.

citation

Back to the top of the page

1 Comment

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.