Announcing the 2020 Locus Awards Finalists

The Locus Science Fiction Foundation has announced this year’s finalists for its 2020 Locus Awards, which will be awarded during its virtual Locus Awards Weekend on June 27th.

We’re proud to see Tor Books and Tordotcom Publishing represented among the nominees. Click through for the complete list, and congratulations to all the finalists!

SCIENCE FICTION NOVEL

The City in the Middle of the Night , Charlie Jane Anders (Tor; Titan)

, Charlie Jane Anders (Tor; Titan) The Testaments , Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese; Chatto & Windus)

, Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese; Chatto & Windus) Ancestral Night , Elizabeth Bear (Saga; Gollancz)

, Elizabeth Bear (Saga; Gollancz) Empress of Forever , Max Gladstone (Tor)

, Max Gladstone (Tor) The Light Brigade , Kameron Hurley (Saga; Angry Robot UK)

, Kameron Hurley (Saga; Angry Robot UK) Luna: Moon Rising , Ian McDonald (Tor; Gollancz)

, Ian McDonald (Tor; Gollancz) The Future of Another Timeline , Annalee Newitz (Tor; Orbit UK)

, Annalee Newitz (Tor; Orbit UK) Fleet of Knives , Gareth L. Powell (Titan US & UK)

, Gareth L. Powell (Titan US & UK) The Rosewater Insurrection/The Rosewater Redemption , Tade Thompson (Orbit US & UK)

, Tade Thompson (Orbit US & UK) Wanderers, Chuck Wendig (Del Rey; Solaris)

FANTASY NOVEL

Ninth House , Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron; Gollancz)

, Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron; Gollancz) A Brightness Long Ago , Guy Gavriel Kay (Berkley; Viking Canada; Hodder & Stoughton)

, Guy Gavriel Kay (Berkley; Viking Canada; Hodder & Stoughton) The Raven Tower , Ann Leckie (Orbit US & UK)

, Ann Leckie (Orbit US & UK) Jade War , Fonda Lee (Orbit US & UK)

, Fonda Lee (Orbit US & UK) Middlegame , Seanan McGuire (Tor.com Publishing)

, Seanan McGuire (Tor.com Publishing) Gods of Jade and Shadow , Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey; Jo Fletcher)

, Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey; Jo Fletcher) The Starless Sea , Erin Morgenstern (Doubleday; Harvill Secker)

, Erin Morgenstern (Doubleday; Harvill Secker) Storm of Locusts , Rebecca Roanhorse (Saga)

, Rebecca Roanhorse (Saga) The Iron Dragon’s Mother , Michael Swanwick (Tor)

, Michael Swanwick (Tor) Dead Astronauts, Jeff VanderMeer (MCD; Fourth Estate)

HORROR NOVEL

Imaginary Friend , Stephen Chbosky (Grand Central; Orion)

, Stephen Chbosky (Grand Central; Orion) Prisoner of Midnight , Barbara Hambly (Severn House)

, Barbara Hambly (Severn House) Curious Toys , Elizabeth Hand (Mulholland)

, Elizabeth Hand (Mulholland) Black Leopard, Red Wolf , Marlon James (Riverhead; Hamish Hamilton)

, Marlon James (Riverhead; Hamish Hamilton) The Grand Dark , Richard Kadrey (Harper Voyager US & UK)

, Richard Kadrey (Harper Voyager US & UK) The Institute , Stephen King (Scribner; Hodder & Stoughton)

, Stephen King (Scribner; Hodder & Stoughton) The Twisted Ones , T. Kingfisher (Saga)

, T. Kingfisher (Saga) Anno Dracula 1999: Daikaiju , Kim Newman (Titan US & UK)

, Kim Newman (Titan US & UK) The Pursuit of William Abbey , Claire North (Orbit US & UK)

, Claire North (Orbit US & UK) The Toll, Cherie Priest (Tor)

YOUNG ADULT NOVEL

King of Scars , Leigh Bardugo (Imprint; Orion)

, Leigh Bardugo (Imprint; Orion) The Wicked King , Holly Black (Little, Brown; Hot Key)

, Holly Black (Little, Brown; Hot Key) Pet , Akwaeke Emezi (Make Me a World; Faber & Faber)

, Akwaeke Emezi (Make Me a World; Faber & Faber) Catfishing on CatNet , Naomi Kritzer (TorTeen)

, Naomi Kritzer (TorTeen) Dragon Pearl , Yoon Ha Lee (Disney Hyperion)

, Yoon Ha Lee (Disney Hyperion) Destroy All Monsters , Sam J. Miller (Harper Teen)

, Sam J. Miller (Harper Teen) Angel Mage , Garth Nix (Katherine Tegen; Allen & Unwin; Gollancz)

, Garth Nix (Katherine Tegen; Allen & Unwin; Gollancz) War Girls , Tochi Onyebuchi (Razorbill)

, Tochi Onyebuchi (Razorbill) The Book of Dust: The Secret Commonwealth , Philip Pullman (Knopf; Penguin UK & David Fickling)

, Philip Pullman (Knopf; Penguin UK & David Fickling) Shadow Captain, Alastair Reynolds (Orbit US; Gollancz)

FIRST NOVEL

The Water Dancer , Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

, Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World) Magic for Liars , Sarah Gailey (Tor)

, Sarah Gailey (Tor) The Ten Thousand Doors of January , Alix E. Harrow (Redhook; Orbit UK)

, Alix E. Harrow (Redhook; Orbit UK) A Memory Called Empire , Arkady Martine (Tor)

, Arkady Martine (Tor) Infinite Detail , Tim Maughan (MCD x FSG Originals)

, Tim Maughan (MCD x FSG Originals) Gideon the Ninth , Tamsyn Muir (Tor.com Publishing)

, Tamsyn Muir (Tor.com Publishing) Finder , Suzanne Palmer (DAW)

, Suzanne Palmer (DAW) A Song for a New Day , Sarah Pinsker (Berkley)

, Sarah Pinsker (Berkley) Waste Tide , Chen Qiufan (Tor; Head of Zeus)

, Chen Qiufan (Tor; Head of Zeus) The Luminous Dead, Caitlin Starling (Harper Voyager)

NOVELLA

“A Time to Reap” , Elizabeth Bear (Uncanny 12/19)

, Elizabeth Bear (Uncanny 12/19) To Be Taught, If Fortunate , Becky Chambers (Harper Voyager; Hodder & Stoughton)

, Becky Chambers (Harper Voyager; Hodder & Stoughton) “Anxiety Is the Dizziness of Freedom”, Ted Chiang (Exhalation)

Ted Chiang (Exhalation) The Haunting of Tram Car 015 , P. Djèlí Clark (Tor.com Publishing)

, P. Djèlí Clark (Tor.com Publishing) Desdemona and the Deep , C.S.E. Cooney (Tor.com Publishing)

, C.S.E. Cooney (Tor.com Publishing) This Is How You Lose the Time War , Amal El-Mohtar & Max Gladstone (Saga)

, Amal El-Mohtar & Max Gladstone (Saga) The Gurkha and the Lord of Tuesday , Saad Z. Hossain (Tor.com Publishing)

, Saad Z. Hossain (Tor.com Publishing) Permafrost , Alastair Reynolds (Tor.com Publishing)

, Alastair Reynolds (Tor.com Publishing) The Deep , Rivers Solomon, with Daveed Diggs, William Hutson & Jonathan Snipes (Saga)

, Rivers Solomon, with Daveed Diggs, William Hutson & Jonathan Snipes (Saga) The Ascent to Godhood, JY Yang (Tor.com Publishing)

NOVELETTE

“Erase, Erase, Erase” , Elizabeth Bear (F&SF 9-10/19)

, Elizabeth Bear (F&SF 9-10/19) “For He Can Creep”, Siobhan Carroll (Tor.com 7/10/19)

Siobhan Carroll (Tor.com 7/10/19) “Omphalos”, Ted Chiang (Exhalation)

Ted Chiang (Exhalation) “A Country Called Winter” , Theodora Goss (Snow White Learns Witchcraft)

, Theodora Goss (Snow White Learns Witchcraft) “Late Returns”, Joe Hill (Full Throttle)

Joe Hill (Full Throttle) “Emergency Skin” , N.K. Jemisin (Forward)

, N.K. Jemisin (Forward) “The Justified” , Ann Leckie (The Mythic Dream)

, Ann Leckie (The Mythic Dream) “Phantoms of the Midway” , Seanan McGuire (The Mythic Dream)

, Seanan McGuire (The Mythic Dream) “Binti: Sacred Fire” , Nnedi Okorafor (Binti: The Complete Trilogy)

, Nnedi Okorafor (Binti: The Complete Trilogy) “The Blur in the Corner of Your Eye”, Sarah Pinsker (Uncanny 7-8/19)

SHORT STORY

“The Bookstore at the End of America” , Charlie Jane Anders (A People’s Future of the United States)

, Charlie Jane Anders (A People’s Future of the United States) “Lest We Forget” , Elizabeth Bear (Uncanny 5-6/19)

, Elizabeth Bear (Uncanny 5-6/19) “The Galactic Tourist Industrial Complex” , Tobias S. Buckell (New Suns)

, Tobias S. Buckell (New Suns) “It’s 2059, and the Rich Kids Are Still Winning” , Ted Chiang (New York Times 5/27/19)

, Ted Chiang (New York Times 5/27/19) “Fisher-Bird” , T. Kingfisher (The Mythic Dream)

, T. Kingfisher (The Mythic Dream) “I (28M) created a deepfake girlfriend and now my parents think we’re getting married” , Fonda Lee (MIT Technology Review 12/27/19)

, Fonda Lee (MIT Technology Review 12/27/19) “The Girl Who Did Not Know Fear” , Kelly Link (Tin House ’19)

, Kelly Link (Tin House ’19) “Thoughts and Prayers” , Ken Liu (Future Tense 1/26/19)

, Ken Liu (Future Tense 1/26/19) “A Brief Lesson in Native American Astronomy”, Rebecca Roanhorse (The Mythic Dream)

Rebecca Roanhorse (The Mythic Dream) “A Catalog of Storms”, Fran Wilde (Uncanny 1-2/19)

ANTHOLOGY

Echoes: The Saga Anthology of Ghost Stories , Ellen Datlow, ed. (Saga)

, Ellen Datlow, ed. (Saga) The Very Best of the Best: 35 Years of The Year’s Best Science Fiction , Gardner Dozois, ed. (St. Martin’s Griffin)

, Gardner Dozois, ed. (St. Martin’s Griffin) A People’s Future of the United States , Victor LaValle & John Joseph Adams, eds. (One World)

, Victor LaValle & John Joseph Adams, eds. (One World) Broken Stars: Contemporary Chinese Science Fiction in Translation , Ken Liu, ed. (Tor)

, Ken Liu, ed. (Tor) The Mythic Dream , Dominik Parisien & Navah Wolfe, eds. (Saga)

, Dominik Parisien & Navah Wolfe, eds. (Saga) New Suns: Original Speculative Fiction by People of Color , Nisi Shawl, ed. (Solaris US & UK)

, Nisi Shawl, ed. (Solaris US & UK) The Best Science Fiction & Fantasy of the Year, Volume Thirteen , Jonathan Strahan, ed. (Solaris US & UK)

, Jonathan Strahan, ed. (Solaris US & UK) Mission Critical , Jonathan Strahan, ed. (Solaris US & UK)

, Jonathan Strahan, ed. (Solaris US & UK) The Best of Uncanny , Lynne M. Thomas & Michael Damian Thomas, eds. (Subterranean)

, Lynne M. Thomas & Michael Damian Thomas, eds. (Subterranean) The Big Book of Classic Fantasy, Ann VanderMeer & Jeff VanderMeer, eds. (Vintage)

COLLECTION

Exhalation , Ted Chiang (Knopf; Picador)

, Ted Chiang (Knopf; Picador) Of Wars, and Memories, and Starlight , Aliette de Bodard (Subterranean)

, Aliette de Bodard (Subterranean) The Best of Greg Egan , Greg Egan (Subterranean)

, Greg Egan (Subterranean) Snow White Learns Witchcraft , Theodora Goss (Mythic Delirium)

, Theodora Goss (Mythic Delirium) Full Throttle , Joe Hill (Morrow; Gollancz)

, Joe Hill (Morrow; Gollancz) Meet Me in the Future , Kameron Hurley (Tachyon)

, Kameron Hurley (Tachyon) The Very Best of Caitlín R. Kiernan , Caitlín R. Kiernan (Tachyon)

, Caitlín R. Kiernan (Tachyon) The Best of R.A. Lafferty , R.A. Lafferty (Gollancz)

, R.A. Lafferty (Gollancz) Hexarchate Stories , Yoon Ha Lee (Solaris US & UK)

, Yoon Ha Lee (Solaris US & UK) Sooner or Later Everything Falls into the Sea, Sarah Pinsker (Small Beer)

MAGAZINE

Analog

Asimov’s

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Clarkesworld

F&SF

File 770

Lightspeed

Strange Horizons

Tor.com

Uncanny

PUBLISHER

Angry Robot

DAW

Gollancz

Harper Voyager

Orbit

Saga

Small Beer

Subterranean

Tachyon

Tor

EDITOR

John Joseph Adams

Neil Clarke

Ellen Datlow

Gardner Dozois

C.C. Finlay

Jonathan Strahan

Lynne M. Thomas & Michael Damian Thomas

Ann & Jeff VanderMeer

Sheila Williams

Navah Wolfe

ARTIST

Kinuko Y. Craft

Galen Dara

Julie Dillon

Bob Eggleton

Donato Giancola

Kathleen Jennings

John Picacio

Shaun Tan

Charles Vess

Michael Whelan

NON-FICTION

Lost Transmissions: The Secret History of Science Fiction and Fantasy , Desirina Boskovich, ed. (Abrams Image)

, Desirina Boskovich, ed. (Abrams Image) The Time Machine Hypothesis: Extreme Science Meets Science Fiction , Damien Broderick (Springer)

, Damien Broderick (Springer) Reading Backwards: Essays and Reviews, 2005-2018 , John Crowley (Subterranean)

, John Crowley (Subterranean) Joanna Russ , Gwyneth Jones (University of Illinois Press)

, Gwyneth Jones (University of Illinois Press) Monster, She Wrote: The Women Who Pioneered Horror and Speculative Fiction , Lisa Kröger & Melanie R. Anderson (Quirk)

, Lisa Kröger & Melanie R. Anderson (Quirk) Kim Stanley Robinson , Robert Markley (University of Illinois Press)

, Robert Markley (University of Illinois Press) The Pleasant Profession of Robert A. Heinlein , Farah Mendlesohn (Unbound)

, Farah Mendlesohn (Unbound) Broken Places & Outer Spaces: Finding Creativity in the Unexpected , Nnedi Okorafor (Simon & Schuster/TED)

, Nnedi Okorafor (Simon & Schuster/TED) The Lady from the Black Lagoon: Hollywood Monsters and the Lost Legacy of Milicent Patrick , Mallory O’Meara (Hanover Square)

, Mallory O’Meara (Hanover Square) HG Wells: A Literary Life, Adam Roberts (Palgrave)

ILLUSTRATED OR ART BOOK