This Excellent “Danger Zone” Video Rekindles My Desire For an X-Wing Disney+ Series

Mashup music videos are a dime-a-dozen on YouTube, but every now and then, you come across a gem that perfectly meshes the music with the video. Case in point, Jackson McKay’s Danger Zone: X-Wing Tribute, which features just about every space battle in which the venerable starfighter appears.

Most of all, it makes me really want Lucasfilm to greenlight a live action series about Rogue Squadron.

McKay notes in his description that he waited until The Rise of Skywalker hit home release to use some of the scenes from there. He’s not the first to put Kenny Loggins’ classic song to the space dog fights from a Galaxy Far, Far Away, but this version feels like it’s the most dynamic. And it’s fun, from the little moments like a crew member tossing Snap Wexley his helmet, to Rey and Ghost Luke exchanging grins on Ahch-To.

It captures the excitement that comes with the X-Wing, especially when the chorus kicks in as Blue Squadron jumps into space over Scarif during Rogue One, and effortlessly brings together the battles from the Original Trilogy alongside the Sequel trilogy.

All in all, it’s the perfect tribute to one of the franchise’s most iconic features, and feels exactly as I’d imagine an adaptation of Michael A. Stackpole and Aaron Allston’s books to look. Get on that, Disney+.