The Wheel of Time’s Daniel Henney Talks Playing Lan in an Instagram Q&A

Mon May 11, 2020
Credit: Amazon Studios. Art: Darrell K. Sweet

Although the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced Amazon’s upcoming The Wheel of Time adaptation to shut down production and pull out of Prague, the cast and crew has kept busy on social media, staying in touch with fans and giving updates on the show. Last month, showrunner Rafe Judkins did an extended Q&A over his Instagram Stories, in which he revealed that the show was in post-production on 4 episodes and the season 2 writers’ room is currently underway, along with plenty of other juicy details.

This week, it’s al’Lan Mandragoran’s turn to answer questions. Actor Daniel Henney did a Q&A on his Instagram over the weekend, where he talked about the similarities between him and Lan, the most challenging aspects of playing the character, taking on stunt choreography, the “incomparable” sets (which he described as the best he’s ever seen), and whether he’s read the books. Check out the video below!

There’s no word yet on when The Wheel of Time will premiere on Amazon Prime. But considering the Czech Republic reopened the country for TV and film shoots last week (albeit with plenty of new health guidelines), we can probably assume the cast and crew will resume production once they sort things out.

1 Comment

Post a Comment

