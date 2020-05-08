The Great Fantasy Debate Video Series Tackles Fantasy’s Greatest “What Ifs?”

Image: Penguin Random House

Science fiction and fantasy fandom runs on a big question: “What If?”

Penguin Random House has launched a video web series called The Great Fantasy Debate, featuring fantasy authors and comedians as they debate the most important questions, like “Should you own a dragon?” and “Empire or Rebellion?” or “What’s the best fantasy vacation destination?”

The series will run for eight episodes on Facebook Watch, and is a co-production of Penguin Random House and Supreme Robot Pictures. The short videos feature a basic format: two teams (a fantasy author and comedian) take on each side of a question, and present their arguments for the audience.

Authors lined up for the series include Naomi Novik, Tochi Onyebuchi, Jim Butcher, Pierce Brown, Marie Lu.

The publisher just launched the first episode of the series, “Should Dragons Be Pets?” featuring Novik (against), and Onyebuchi (for), along with comedians Sarah Smallwood Parsons and Jay Jurden.

The eight-minute video features some hilarious presentations from both teams, along with some neat animation to back up their points.