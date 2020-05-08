Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

The Great Fantasy Debate Video Series Tackles Fantasy’s Greatest “What Ifs?”

Fri May 8, 2020 1:30pm 5 comments 3 Favorites [+]
Image: Penguin Random House

Science fiction and fantasy fandom runs on a big question: “What If?”

Penguin Random House has launched a video web series called The Great Fantasy Debate, featuring fantasy authors and comedians as they debate the most important questions, like “Should you own a dragon?” and “Empire or Rebellion?” or “What’s the best fantasy vacation destination?”

The series will run for eight episodes on Facebook Watch, and is a co-production of Penguin Random House and Supreme Robot Pictures. The short videos feature a basic format: two teams (a fantasy author and comedian) take on each side of a question, and present their arguments for the audience.

Authors lined up for the series include Naomi Novik, Tochi Onyebuchi, Jim Butcher, Pierce Brown, Marie Lu.

The publisher just launched the first episode of the series, “Should Dragons Be Pets?” featuring Novik (against), and Onyebuchi (for), along with comedians Sarah Smallwood Parsons and Jay Jurden.

The eight-minute video features some hilarious presentations from both teams, along with some neat animation to back up their points.

citation

Back to the top of the page

5 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.