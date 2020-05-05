Tor.com

Read From Rebecca Roanhorse’s Darth Maul Story in The Clone Wars: Stories of Light and Dark

Tue May 5, 2020
The Clone Wars might be over, but there will be some further adventures in the series, thanks to a forthcoming collection of short stories, Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Stories of Light and Dark. 

The anthology is due out in August, and Entertainment Weekly has a preview of Rebecca Roanhorse’s short story about Darth Maul, “The True Story of Darth Maul and His Revenge Against the Jedi Known as Obi-Wan Kenobi”.

For those who haven’t been keeping close tabs on The Clone Wars or Rebels, they might have been surprised to see the tattooed Sith apprentice pop up at the end of Solo: A Star Wars Story. The character reappeared in the third season of The Clone Wars, having survived being cut in half by Obi-Wan Kenobi in The Phantom Menace. He became a pivotal character in the series, becoming a major figure in the universe’s criminal underworld as he worked to exact vengeance against Obi-Wan.

In this upcoming anthology, Roanhorse takes on his character, giving readers a bit more insight into what motivates him and his quest for revenge, and examining the moment from which he’s reawakened by his brother, Savage Opress.

The anthology has a solid lineup of authors contributing to it as well: in addition to Roanhorse, Lou Anders, Preeti Chhibber, Zoraida Cordova, Jason Fry, Greg Van Eekhout,  Tom Angelberger, E. Anne Convery, Sara Beth Durst, Yoon Ha Lee, and Anne Ursu all have stories.

The anthology is set to hit stores on August 25th, 2020.

