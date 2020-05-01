Tor.com

On May 4 We’re Offering a Free eBook of The Way of Kings by Brandon Sanderson

Fri May 1, 2020 8:30am 8 comments 2 Favorites [+]
Art by Michael Whelan

Friends! Readers! The Tor.com eBook Club is giving away The Way of Kings by Brandon Sanderson for one day only on Monday, May 4th!

The eBook won’t be available until May 4, but you can sign up now to receive it on that day.

This November, renowned fantasy author Brandon Sanderson returns to Roshar with Rhythm of War, the fourth volume in his Stormlight Archive series, the seminal work in his multi-faceted and ambitious Cosmere series of magical worlds.

Now is the perfect time to begin your journey through that universe.

The result of over ten years of planning, writing, and world-building, The Way of Kings is the opening movement of the Stormlight Archive, a bold masterpiece in the making.

(And it’s just the beginning. Sign up for Brandon Sanderson’s mailing list to be the first to read exclusive excerpts, hear about new projects, and more.)

Brandon Sanderson Stormlight Book 4: Rhythm of War

