Revealing Sara Faring’s White Fox

We’re thrilled to reveal the cover for White Fox, an atmospheric, eerie novel from Sara Faring that will keep you guessing until the very end. Look for it September 22nd from Imprint!

After their world-famous mother disappeared under mysterious circumstances, Manon and Thais left their remote Mediterranean home—sent away by their pharma-tech tycoon father. Opposites in every way, the sisters drifted apart in their grief. Yet their mother’s unfinished story still haunts them both, and they can’t put to rest the possibility that she is still alive. Lured home a decade later, Manon and Thais discover their mother’s legendary last work, long thought lost: White Fox, a screenplay filled with enigmatic metaphors. The clues in this dark fairytale draw them deep into society’s surreal underbelly, into the twisted secrets hidden by their glittering family, to reveal the truth about their mother—and themselves.

“Eerie and sly, White Fox is a trap waiting to be sprung. I was completely enthralled.” –Rory Power, NYT bestselling author of Wilder Girls “Glamorous, mysterious, and compelling, Sara Faring’s sophomore novel will make you feel as if you just stepped into a glitzy black and white film. White Fox is alluring, and will keep readers invested long past the final page.” –Rachel Strolle, librarian “This book is addicting. Every page, each new word, made me want to read that much faster. Reading it felt like tumbling down the best kind of rabbit hole. Manon and Thaïs are such beautiful literary foils, and such realistic teen sisters. It was beautiful and ominous and awe-inspiring all at once. Faring is incredibly gifted, and the world will be that much richer when it gets this book.” –Cass Moskowitz, bookseller at Books of Wonder

Born in Los Angeles, Sara Faring is a multilingual Argentine American fascinated by literary puzzles. After working in investment banking at J.P. Morgan, she worked at Penguin Random House. She holds degrees from the University of Pennsylvania in International Studies and from the Wharton School in Business. She is the author of The Tenth Girl. She currently resides in New York City.