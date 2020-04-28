Tor.com

A New Trailer for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season Seven Shows Off A Time-Traveling Final Mission

Tue Apr 28, 2020

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. comes to a close with its final season next month, and Marvel has released a new trailer showing off the team’s final mission, one that’ll take them back in time to the 1930s.

We’ve known for a while that this final season would involve time travel — the teaser opens up with a fight between Chronicoms and New York City police officers — and we see a bit more of that. Agent Colson wields a tommy gun (presumably against the Chronicoms), and we end up with a startling realization: “to save S.H.I.E.L.D, we have to save Hydra.”

The final season kicks off on May 27th. It’s a last hurrah of sorts for Marvel Television, which ran point on all of the studio’s TV shows until last year, when it was folded into Marvel Studios under Kevin Fiege.

