Download a Free Ebook of The Traitor Baru Cormorant by Seth Dickinson Before May 1!

Baru Cormorant believes any price is worth paying to liberate her people–even her soul.

When the Empire of Masks conquers her island home, overwrites her culture, criminalizes her customs, and murders one of her fathers, Baru vows to swallow her hate, join the Empire’s civil service, and claw her way high enough to set her people free.

Drawn by the intriguing duchess of distant Aurdwynn, Tain Hu, into a circle of seditious dukes, Baru may be able to use her position to help. As she pursues a precarious balance between the rebels and a shadowy cabal within the Empire, she orchestrates a do-or-die gambit with freedom as the prize.

But the cost of winning the long game of saving her people may be far greater than Baru imagines.