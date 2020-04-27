Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker is Coming to Disney + On May 4th

Lucasfilm’s corporate holiday May the 4th is almost upon us: a day in which fans can celebrate all things Star Wars.

Accordingly, the studio has announced that it’s bumping up the streaming release date for the Rise of Skywalker to May 4th, meaning that if you subscribe to Disney +, you can watch the entire series on the service.

Along with the announcement, Lucasfilm put together a neat trailer for the Skywalker Saga that hits all of the high points of the 9-film saga.

The film is the first of the franchise to debut on Disney +, where it joins most of the franchise’s films and TV shows. (With the exception of Solo: A Star Wars Story, which is currently on Netflix in the US. It’ll debut on the platform on July 9th, 2020.)

In addition to The Rise of Skywalker, May 4th is going to be a busy day for Star Wars fans: It’ll also mark the release of the finale for The Clone Wars, as well as a new behind-the-scenes documentary series about The Mandalorian.