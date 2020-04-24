Jim Butcher, Seanan McGuire, Star Wars, and More: Penguin Random House’s Virtual Con Kicks Off Today, April 24

Penguin Random House

Penguin Random House is hosting its first-ever Virtual Convention. From 9 am EST to 7 pm EST today, Friday, April 24, a bunch of authors and editors will be hosting AMAs and live readings on Reddit, Q&As, live Exquisite Corpse sessions, an all-day Geek Geek Revolution game show, and a lot more.

The full list of author appearances can be found in the graphic above (a giant copy is this-a-way) or in the official schedule here. Some sci-fi/fantasy highlights (all times in EST):

Exquisite Corpse sessions on Twitter with Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig | 10 am), Laura Sebastian (@sebastian_lk | 10:30 am), and Alina Boyden (@AlinaBoyden | 11:30 am)

(@ChuckWendig | 10 am), (@sebastian_lk | 10:30 am), and (@AlinaBoyden | 11:30 am) Geek Geek Revolution on Twitter with Emily St. John Mandel (@EmilyMandel | 10 am), Lev Grossman (@leverus | 10:30 am), Kat Cho (@KatCho | 12 pm), and Jim Butcher (@longshotauthor | 5 pm)

(@EmilyMandel | 10 am), (@leverus | 10:30 am), (@KatCho | 12 pm), and (@longshotauthor | 5 pm) AMAs with Seanan McGuire (r/Books | 11:30 am), Alma Katsu (r/horror | 3:30 pm), and Kim Harrison (r/fantasy | 4:30 pm)

(r/Books | 11:30 am), (r/horror | 3:30 pm), and (r/fantasy | 4:30 pm) Live readings and Q&As with Zack Jordan (r/RPAN | 1 pm), Emily Skrutskie (r/RPAN | 3 pm), and Naomi Novik (r/RPAN | 6 pm)

(r/RPAN | 1 pm), (r/RPAN | 3 pm), and (r/RPAN | 6 pm) Book Wizard, a quiz that gives you reading recommendations with digital samples

a quiz that gives you reading recommendations with digital samples A Q&A with the editors of Del Rey’s Star Wars books

books A giveaway of a complete set of the Dresden Files books, including a galley of book 16, Peace Talks

including a galley of book 16, A game inspired by Max Brooks’ Devolution that makes you survive a sasquatch attack

All events and activities can be found on the official Virtual Con page.