Watch the First Trailer for Disney+’s Mandalorian Docuseries

Season 2 of The Mandalorian won’t be here until the fall, but fans will still be getting heretofore-unseen footage of Mando and his little green friend on Disney+. Last week, Disney announced that it will be releasing an eight-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries on the show called Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. The first trailer dropped today, and we are pleased to announce that yes, the infamous Baby Yoda/Werner Herzog incident does appear to be caught on film.

You can hear an account of the moment straight from director Deborah Chow, who tells the story mid-way through the trailer during a round-table with Jon Favreau and other cast and crew members. “It was like, one of the weirdest and best things that ever happened was Werner,” she says. “He was acting against the baby, and he started directing the baby directly. I’m trying to direct Werner, who’s now directing the puppet. He was telling us we need to commit to the magic: ‘Make them use the puppet!'”

There are plenty of non-Baby Yoda-related goodies in the trailer as well, from reappropriating an old set piece from Star Wars: A New Hope to build IG-11, to breath-taking footage of filming with the video-walls, to a Taika Waititi appearance, to this:

Here’s the official synopsis from Disney:

In Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, executive producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series that quickly became a pop culture phenomenon after premiering last November. Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau himself. (…) Topics this season include the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas’s Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series’ groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian arrives on Disney+ May 4.